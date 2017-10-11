Witness changes story, confesses to fatal shooting

A man who initially said he was the witness to a fatal shooting, now stands accused of being the person who pulled the trigger.

Roy Jordan was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon on Barron Avenue near the intersection of Catalina Road.

Kenneth Starks, 18, was at the scene when officers arrived. He told them he witnessed the shooting and proceeded to tell officers what he saw.

Officers took Starks to the station to give a formal statement, but his story changed multiple times.

Investigators said they also found evidence suggesting Starks was the man who killed Jordan.

Starks then confessed to the killing. He's charged with second-degree murder.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.