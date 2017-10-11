Ole Miss grad joins White House staff

An Ole Miss grad has joined the White House staff.

J. Hogan Gidley started Wednesday as the deputy press secretary at the White House.

Gidley was a top aide to former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, serving as senior communications adviser for Huckabee's 2016 GOP presidential campaign.

Gidley, who is from South Carolina, graduated from Ole Miss in 1998 with a degree in broadcast journalism and minor in political science.

