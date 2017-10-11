DeSoto County deputy awarded Medal of Valor

Sgt. Garrett (second from left) and Deputy Hutchens (second from right) (Source: submitted)

We are sending a High 5 to a DeSoto County sheriff’s deputy!

Sergeant Hunter Garrett was given the Medal of Valor on Tuesday night.

Garrett was shot in the foot while attempting to arrest a robbery suspect earlier this year.

K-9 Deputy Lee Hutchens was also injured during that same incident.

Both Garrett and Hutchens received the Purple Heart Award for their heroism during that arrest.

