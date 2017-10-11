J.C. Penney hiring 750 season jobs throughout Tennessee

The number of holiday jobs is growing.

FedEx and Williams-Sonoma are hiring a combined 4,000 seasonal workers, and now J.C. Penney is being added to the list.

The retail store is hiring 750 seasonal associates throughout Tennessee.

The jobs will be for a variety of positions including cashiers, beauty consultants and more.

There will be a hiring day on Tuesday, Oct. 17 from 2 to 8 p.m. at every J.C. Penney location.

To learn more, visit the jobs section of their website.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.