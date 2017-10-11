MFD investigating fire at storage unit in Medical District

Memphis Fire Department is investigating a fire in the Medical District.

The fire was at ExtraSpace storage unit on Madison Avenue near I-240.

Several passing motorists spotted the fire and called 911.

The fire is now out, and crews are working to put out hotspots.

Multiple storage units were affected by the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

WMC Action News 5 is on the scene, and we will provide more information as it becomes available.

