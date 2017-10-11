Affordable housing coming to Memphis Mason Village

Brand new and more affordable housing is coming to Memphis.

It will be next to the Church of God in Christ headquarters and hopefully, give dozens of families a place to call home.

As growth continues out east, city developers and the Church of God in Christ leaders are hoping this project with play a part in their efforts to bring people back to the inner city while keeping homes affordable.

What started as a conversation six years ago is now a housing development project in progress.

With a completion date set for July 2018, this land will become Mason Village, a $12.5 million town-home community.

The homes are adjacent to the COGIC world headquarters in South Memphis at the historic Mason Temple Church.

At a news conference, city and COGIC leaders announced their partnership.

“We cannot envision ourselves until we have a place to be and this gives 77 families a place,” Blake said.

“We have a big planning process going on right now,” said Paul Young, director of City Housing and Community Development. “It's called Memphis 3.0.”

Memphis 3.0 is designed to allow the community and its organizations to take the lead in the planning process for growth.

Mason Village's two and three-bedroom townhomes will be reserved for low-income families complete with a playground/picnic area, computer room, and laundry facility.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland believes affordable housing is a step in the right direction.

“I think the best days of Memphis are ahead of us and I love partnership with the Church of God and Christ,” Strickland said.

