U of M junior says she was raped twice

Correction: An earlier publication of this article incorrectly stated that the student was assaulted on campus. This article has been updated to remove the inaccurate information.

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Dozens of students protested at The University of Memphis on Wednesday, demanding answers after a student said she was sexually assaulted twice in one month.

Students say they will be protesting every day until they get actions.

With signs that read "It could have been you" and "there are rapists on campus," University of Memphis students are standing in solidarity with her.

"Seeing how many other girls aren't able to stand for themselves makes me want to stand for them too,” said the U of M junior.

She says she was raped twice in just 20 days. Both of the alleged rapists, she says, are affiliated with the same campus fraternity.

"They're covering up and supporting him and in my opinion, they're approving rape culture,” she said.

The alleged sexual assaults took place in the April 2017. She says both incidents were reported to police.

Nicholas Wayman, 20, is now facing both rape and sexual battery charges.

WMC Action News 5 investigators learned the university did suspend Wayman from taking classes for the summer sessions, but he was allowed back on campus this fall.

"People don't talk about what happens after your rape, no one talks about that you have to see him every day on campus,” she said.

In a statement, Wayman's attorney says similar allegations were made by this young woman against other people in the past.

"We tried to get the Memphis Police Department and the Shelby County District Attorney's Office to look into the allegations this young woman made against all four people (that we know of) before bringing charges, to no avail. I am hopeful after court today that the District Attorney's Office will review this case before setting a trial in the matter."

"The biggest thing for me is the lack of support I've received from the University and from the student body,” she said.

Despite criticism, this student says she will continue to speak out.

"I've gotten past the point that I'm sad, I'm angry at the system,” she said.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.