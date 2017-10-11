'Memphis Delivers' campaign to attract Amazon headquarters

Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.More >>
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.More >>
The City of Memphis has made its pitch to attract the new Amazon Headquarters. Now, there's a grassroots effort to get the company's attention.More >>
The City of Memphis has made its pitch to attract the new Amazon Headquarters. Now, there's a grassroots effort to get the company's attention.More >>
Dozens of students protested at the University of Memphis on Wednesday night, demanding answers after a student says she was sexually assaulted twice in one month.More >>
Dozens of students protested at the University of Memphis on Wednesday night, demanding answers after a student says she was sexually assaulted twice in one month.More >>
A teenager has been charged with shooting a security guard at a Memphis apartment complex.More >>
A teenager has been charged with shooting a security guard at a Memphis apartment complex.More >>
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.More >>
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.More >>
Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.More >>
Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.More >>
A tradition went wrong when a firefighter brought a watermelon as a gift to his new station. He was fired because some black colleagues were offended, but other African-American firefighters stuck up for him.More >>
A tradition went wrong when a firefighter brought a watermelon as a gift to his new station. He was fired because some black colleagues were offended, but other African-American firefighters stuck up for him.More >>
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.More >>
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.More >>
The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.More >>
The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
LSU confirmed that 10 people have been charged in connection to the hazing incident, and eight of them are LSU students. Gott and Forde are not currently enrolled.More >>
LSU confirmed that 10 people have been charged in connection to the hazing incident, and eight of them are LSU students. Gott and Forde are not currently enrolled.More >>
Luxury handbag and accessories maker Coach shakes it up, changes its name to Tapestry.More >>
Luxury handbag and accessories maker Coach shakes it up, changes its name to Tapestry.More >>
After questioning the man they believed to be responsible for the four recent drive-by shootings in East Feliciana Parish, officials have arrested and charged 36-year-old Ryan Sharpe on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.More >>
After questioning the man they believed to be responsible for the four recent drive-by shootings in East Feliciana Parish, officials have arrested and charged 36-year-old Ryan Sharpe on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.More >>
We were told that the events that led to the fatal shooting of a Texas Tech police officer began with a welfare check at Talkington Hall, but now sources tell KCBD that the story began much earlier, with a terroristic threat and the report of a stolen firearm, early Monday morning.More >>
We were told that the events that led to the fatal shooting of a Texas Tech police officer began with a welfare check at Talkington Hall, but now sources tell KCBD that the story began much earlier, with a terroristic threat and the report of a stolen firearm, early Monday morning.More >>
Several Las Vegas hospitals took in victims regardless of their financial situations.More >>
Several Las Vegas hospitals took in victims regardless of their financial situations.More >>