'Memphis Delivers' campaign to attract Amazon headquarters

The City of Memphis has made its pitch to attract the new Amazon Headquarters.

Now, there's a grassroots effort to get the company's attention.

Wednesday, the Harahan Bridge was lit in orange as part of a new campaign called "Memphis Delivers."

Chose901 is one of the groups leading the charge.

They say not everything Memphis offers can fit in a standard "Check Box,” so they hope to use social media and guerrilla marketing to show just how special the Bluff City is.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.