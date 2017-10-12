Three-point shot dooms Grizz in loss to Rockets

Three-point shots were the big story in the Grizzlies' preseason contest against the Rockets.
Houston Rockets knocked down 14 of 46 3-point attempts to pull away from the Grizzlies in the second half to win 101-89 at FedExForum in preseason action.
The Griz led by three at the Half after hitting 3 of 6 3-point shots. But Memphis went stone cold beyond the arc to start the second half, missing its next 8 in a row.
The Grizzlies, now 2-2 in exhibition season, play their final preseason game Friday night at FedExForum against the New Orleans Pelicans.
