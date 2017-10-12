Driver killed after crashing with FedEx truck

A person is dead after their truck collided with a FedEx 18-wheeler Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 1:50 at the corner of Knight Arnold Road and Lamar Avenue.

The 18-wheeler suffered some damage to the back, but the pickup was completely totaled and almost unrecognizable.

The driver of the truck did not survive; however, the FedEx truck driver's condition is unknown.

