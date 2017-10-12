ShowPlace Arena at Agricenter set for $6M in renovations - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

ShowPlace Arena at Agricenter set for $6M in renovations

The ShowPlace Arena at the Agricenter is set to undergo a $6 million renovation.

The upgrades to the warm-up barn and the main arena will be the first improvements since it was built in the 1980s.

There are two separate renovation projects that will both be funded by grants.

There is no timeline on how long the projects will take.

