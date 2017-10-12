Jurors to examine scene of Jessica Chambers' murder

Day three of the Quinton Tellis murder trial will take jurors out of the courtroom.

The jurors will begin the day by going on a bus to the scene where Jessica Chambers was found burned, as well as several other locations that have been mentioned in testimony.

So far, testimony has centered around witness after witness testifying that Chambers was able to say her name and the name of the man who set her on fire, "Eric," despite being horribly burned and nearly inaudible.

Defense attorneys have made sure to ask the same prosecution witnesses to testify again about who the 19-year-old said set her on fire.

