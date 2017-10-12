Memphis Breast Cancer Consortium works to fight cancer inequalities

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Common Table Health Alliance and Memphis Breast Cancer Consortium don't want the conversations regarding breast cancer inequalities in Memphis and Shelby County to stop.

A 2014 study by National Avon revealed that "Memphis has the highest rate of disparities among black women. These women die two times the rate of white women."

The goal is to reduce Breast Cancer related mortality disparity rates of black women by 2 percent.

Learn how policies affect early detection and survival by attending "Leveling the Playing Field: How MBCC Can Set the Bar for Healthy Equity in Breast Care."

The event is Tuesday, October 24 from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at The University Center on the campus of the University of Memphis, 499 University Street.

The Memphis Breast Cancer Consortium has formed action teams to focus on awareness, policy, quality care and much more.

The event is free, but space is limited. You are encouraged to RSVP by clicking here.

