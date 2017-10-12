Grizzlies to retire Tony Allen's jersey

Memphis Grizzlies announced Tony Allen's jersey will be hung in the ring of immortality at FedExForum.

Ahead of the Grizzlies' game against Allen's Pelicans on Friday, owner Robert Pera and general manager Chris Wallace released statements lauding Allen's time with the team.

In it, Pera revealed, "We are proud that the Grindfather’s #9 jersey will hang in the rafters of FedExForum alongside Zach’s one day.”

.@aa000G9’s emotional reaction to having his jersey retired in Memphis. pic.twitter.com/skSGoPaFLn — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) October 12, 2017

That means no Grizzlies will ever wear the number 9 or 50 (Zach Randolph's number).

Pera's statement reads:

“Tony was a driving force behind the Grizzlies’ seven straight playoff appearances and he remains a beloved member of the Memphis community. Tony played with a level of passion that is unrivaled. He helped establish a Grizzlies culture focused on toughness and effort, and he challenged every player that put on Beale Street Blue to match his fiery intensity. On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank him for his incredible contributions to the Grizzlies and the unique way that he inspired the city of Memphis. We are proud that the Grindfather’s #9 jersey will hang in the rafters of FedExForum alongside Zach’s one day.”

Wallace's statement reads:

“Tony will forever be one of the Core Four responsible for the turnaround in the Memphis Grizzlies’ fortunes and our surge in popularity. There would never have been seven straight years of playoff appearances, the incredible electricity in FedExForum for home games, ‘Grit and Grind’ and ‘Believe Memphis’ without Tony Allen’s contributions to the team. In the process Tony became more than just one of the toughest defenders in the league – he became a true cult hero who was intertwined with the soul of Memphis like few athletes ever have in any city. Tony and his family will be missed but his impact on the Grizzlies and Memphis will never be forgotten.”

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.