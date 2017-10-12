Hernando corn maze honors NASCAR's Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

The city of Memphis is rolling out the red carpet to try and lure Amazon’s second headquarters here. The effort includes taxpayer incentives and now a grassroots campaign in the community.More >>
Day three of the Quinton Tellis murder trial will take jurors out of the courtroom.More >>
Memphis Grizzlies announced Tony Allen's jersey will be hung in the ring of immortality at FedExForum.More >>
Memphis Police Department is working to improve relationships with the deaf community.More >>
Mid-South Peace and Justice Center is fighting for justice for a man whose son was killed.More >>
A tradition went wrong when a firefighter brought a watermelon as a gift to his new station. He was fired because some black colleagues were offended, but other African-American firefighters stuck up for him.More >>
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.More >>
An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.More >>
Critics say the White House approach would raise costs for the sick, while the lower-premium coverage provided to healthy people would come with significant gaps.More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
Once the mother realized her son was unresponsive she took him to St Vincent's Medical Center where it took 3 doses of Narcan to bring him back to life.More >>
A Lowcountry preacher is under investigation after a video surfaced that allegedly shows him touching an underage girl during a church service.More >>
Questions remain about what happened in the six minutes between the time police say the shooter fired into the hotel's hallway and when he unleashed a hail of gunfire into the concert crowd.More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>
We're nearing the one year mark of the Donald Trump presidency and his approval ratings have changed quite considerably from November of 2016. Take a look at his approval rating by state!More >>
