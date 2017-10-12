Hernando corn maze honors NASCAR's Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

Cedar Hill Farm in honoring Olive Branch native Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. for this year's corn maze.

Stenhouse, a two-time Monster Cup winner, was on hand at the Hernando farm to meet with fans and take pictures Thursday.

The "2017 Corn Maize" is designed after Stenhouse's car, with a number 17 on the door.

The maze will be open through October 31. Click here to learn more about going to Cedar Hill Farm.

