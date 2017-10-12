THEY'RE BAA-AACK! Check out these photos of frightened haunted house visitors

It's October, and that means hayrides, corn mazes, apple cider, and photos of terrified haunted house patrons!

One of the most famous haunted house attractions in the world is in Canada. It's called Nightmares Fear Factory. Unlike many haunted houses, Nightmares Fear Factory has live actors working in the shadows to scare patrons.

For the last few years, the haunted house has released photos of patrons having their pants scared off.

The haunted house is so scary, patrons are given a safety word ("nightmares") before they go into the haunted house. If they get too scared, they can say that word and they will be escorted out of the haunted house.

So far, around 150,000 people have chickened out.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.