Grizzlies get hands dirty to revitalize community

Memphis Grizzlies players and coaches will help renovate Chandler Park on Thursday afternoon.

The team will be at the park to paint, install sod, plant trees and flowers, and build planters to improve the area.

The team will focus on improving the basketball courts and creating a garden out of an adjacent blighted parking lot.

The event is closed to the public, but WMC Action News 5's Sudu Upadhyay will be there. He'll bring you a full report on the revitalization efforts the Grizzlies are undertaking to improve our community.

