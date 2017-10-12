Business experts warn of negative impacts of Amazon HQ

The city of Memphis is rolling out the red carpet to try and lure Amazon’s second headquarters here. The effort includes taxpayer incentives and now a grassroots campaign in the community.

However, a report from Memphis Business Journal reveals just how much in incentives Amazon has already gotten nationwide.

“They have received $1.2 billion in taxpayer-funded subsidies and incentives for their facilities across the country,” said Meagan Nichols, lead reporter with the Memphis Business Journal.

That is the headline from a 6-month investigation by the Memphis Business Journal and its more than three dozen sister publications nationwide into Amazon. Despite the findings, Nichols noted it’s not uncommon for big developments to get big breaks.

“What we found from our reporting was that the jury is still out in terms of: Are they delivering on the jobs and economic impact they promise on the front end?” she said.

Last week, the Memphis City Council signed off on incentives the city would offer to Amazon to try and attract its second headquarters. They included a 30-year payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT), $50 million connected to job growth, and $10 million to improve public transportation.

Council members said the hefty package was worth it.

“If we can afford to do it, let’s try to do it, because it brings a positive impact to the city of Memphis,” said council chair Berlin Boyd after the decision last week.

Whether Amazon picks Memphis or not, the online giant already has a big presence and impact in the Bluff City through International Paper and FedEx. Nichols reports Amazon is a large customer of FedEx, and IP is responsible for the production of 1 in 3 boxes in the US.

“What are two things Amazon needs a lot of, and that’s boxes and a way to move those boxes,” she said.

As attention turns to the city’s bid, the grassroots campaign #MemphisDelivers is trying to spotlight the city’s benefits. Wednesday, the Harahan Bridge downtown was lit up in Amazon orange.

Proposals are due to Amazon from cities across the country by October 19.

To read more on the Amazon impact investigation by the Memphis Business Journal, including potential impacts on Autozone, click here.

