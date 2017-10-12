Man wants to be taken off MPD 'hazard list' after son's death, 'unfair' arrest

Day three of the Quinton Tellis murder trial will take jurors out of the courtroom.More >>
Day three of the Quinton Tellis murder trial will take jurors out of the courtroom.More >>
Memphis Police Department is working to improve relationships with the deaf community.More >>
Memphis Police Department is working to improve relationships with the deaf community.More >>
A man is dead after being shot by the man he tried to rob, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A man is dead after being shot by the man he tried to rob, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Dozens of students protested at the University of Memphis on Wednesday night, demanding answers after a student says she was sexually assaulted twice in one month.More >>
Dozens of students protested at the University of Memphis on Wednesday night, demanding answers after a student says she was sexually assaulted twice in one month.More >>
The city of Memphis is rolling out the red carpet to try and lure Amazon’s second headquarters here. The effort includes taxpayer incentives and now a grassroots campaign in the community.More >>
The city of Memphis is rolling out the red carpet to try and lure Amazon’s second headquarters here. The effort includes taxpayer incentives and now a grassroots campaign in the community.More >>
Equifax has been hacked again - the company took its website at least partially down after a malware scam.More >>
Equifax has been hacked again - the company took its website at least partially down after a malware scam.More >>
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.More >>
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.More >>
A tradition went wrong when a firefighter brought a watermelon as a gift to his new station. He was fired because some black colleagues were offended, but other African-American firefighters stuck up for him.More >>
A tradition went wrong when a firefighter brought a watermelon as a gift to his new station. He was fired because some black colleagues were offended, but other African-American firefighters stuck up for him.More >>
Critics say the White House approach would raise costs for the sick, while the lower-premium coverage provided to healthy people would come with significant gaps.More >>
Critics say the White House approach would raise costs for the sick, while the lower-premium coverage provided to healthy people would come with significant gaps.More >>
An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.More >>
An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.More >>
Wildfires already well on their way to becoming the deadliest in California history have a chance Thursday to gain even more destructive power.More >>
Wildfires already well on their way to becoming the deadliest in California history have a chance Thursday to gain even more destructive power.More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.More >>
Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.More >>
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.More >>
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>