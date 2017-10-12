Man wants to be taken off MPD 'hazard list' after son's death, 'unfair' arrest

Mid-South Peace and Justice Center is fighting for justice for a man whose son was killed.

Reginald Johnson's son Samuel died on October 31, 2014. Johnson said he cooperated with the investigation into his son's death, providing Memphis Police Department with security footage from his home.

Johnson said this cooperation was not reciprocated and MPD did not take appropriate action on his son's case.

Johnson was arrested in February 2016. He said a neighbor showed up on his front door after being shot.

Johnson said police showed up at his home, ignored the bleeding man, and assaulted and pepper sprayed him inside his home.

Johnson was arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer; those charges were eventually dropped.

Johnson, along with MSPJC and Memphis United, said he had experienced "regular retaliation" from MPD since filing a complaint over his arrest. They say one of the officers accused Johnson of threatening his life.

They say Johnson was then placed on a "hazard list" that he has been unable to remove himself from despite conversations with police, MPD Director Mike Rallings, and mayor Jim Strickland.

MSPJC released this statement on the issue:

“Mr. Johnson is not a threat or a hazard. He is a positive, contributing member of our community, a man that hosts annual anti-violence rallies in honor of his slain son. He’s been blacklisted based purely on an unfounded accusation of one officer who didn’t want to be held accountable. If Reginald Johnson, who has exhausted all available paths of recourse available to him (going as far as to meet with the mayor and police director). If he has no hope for justice, or at least some peace….none of us do, and that’s a shame."

The groups are trying to get Johnson's name removed from the "hazard list." They are holding a press conference on their fight Thursday afternoon.

Arianna Poindexter will be at the meeting and have a full report tonight on WMC Action News 5 at 6.

