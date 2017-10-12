Former Grizzlies PA announcer indicted

A former voice of the Memphis Grizzlies was indicted for taking illegal pictures of women.

Rick Trotter, 41, used to be the Grizzlies' public address announcer.

He's indicted on four misdemeanor charges. Investigators said he took up-skirt pictures of women at a church where he was a worship leader.

If found guilty, Trotter could spend up to 11 months and 29 days in jail in addition to a fine of $2,500.

Trotter is out of jail on bond.

