Police: Man kills man who tried to rob him

A man was shot near the Memphis fairgrounds on Thursday afternoon. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

A man is dead after being shot by the man he tried to rob, according to Memphis Police Department.

The attempted robbery and shooting happened on Thursday afternoon near the intersection of East Parkway and Walker Avenue, which is near the Memphis fairgrounds.

WMC Action News 5's Arianna Poindexter is on the scene

