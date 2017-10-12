Orange Mound meeting focuses on stopping crime in the community

A community meeting in Orange Mound turned to talk about crime.

Thursday morning, more than 50 people gathered inside Orange Mound Community Center to speak with local representatives and law enforcement personnel about the issues close to them, including crime.

“We need to be straight forth about it and get straightforward answers from the people who could help us,” community member Claudette Boyd said.

Boyd went to school in Orange Mound, but her motives to see change in this neighborhood run deeper.

“I was a police officer assigned to this area when I was on the police department,” Boyd said.

Inside the meeting, Boyd asked Colonel Prentiss Jolly of Memphis Police Department about the absence of SkyCop cameras in the community.

His answer points to city council.

“What they do is get with the real-time crime center to find out which areas have the most crime,” Jolly said.

City Councilwoman Jamita Swearengen said she recommended Orange Mound for SkyCop cameras but that recommendation was turned down because it wasn't identified as a hotspot for crime.

“They said the individuals and the constituents in Orange Mound have incidences, but they don't report them,” Swearengen said.

“If we say call the police every time something happens, the police will never leave Orange Mound,” Boyd said.

Boyd said people aren't calling because crime there is slowly becoming the norm.

So, she's hoping leaders here can find other ways of identifying the need in this community.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.