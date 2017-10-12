Union Ave. closing some lanes to install equipment - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Union Ave. closing some lanes to install equipment

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

MLGW water crews will be closing part of Union Avenue to install new equipment.

The area between Cooper and Rembert streets will be closed overnight from Thursday at 7 p.m. until Friday at 5 a.m.

That area will be closed from the same time Friday night through Saturday morning.

Only westbound traffic will be impacted.

