UofM students advocate for friend reportedly raped by 2 men

University of Memphis students launched protests on campus after learning about at least two rapes that were reported by a fellow student in April.

Nicholas Wayman, 20, is charged with rape and sexual battery. The victim said she was not only raped by Wayman, but also raped another man just a few weeks later.

Wayman was suspended from summer classes, but was allowed back to school this fall.

Holding signs for the second day, protesters called for more action against sexual assaults at University of Memphis.

"I've gotten past the point that I'm sad," the victim, who asked to remain anonymous, said. "I'm angry at the system."

The woman's friends are outraged that she was forced to face the man accused of raping her on campus.

"I think she deserves priority in the situation," protester Chrissy Green said. "I think that U of M can do a better job at victim centering."

The protesters said they were frustrated to see students pass them without showing any support. They believe silence is consent.

"I'm more so kind of shocked that other women would sit there and defend something like that, or give me a dirty look for standing up for something I believe it," Gypsy McManus said.

As the protesters held signs that read, "There are rapists on your campus" and "Silence is violence," students concerned about their message shared their thoughts.

"I've been sexually assaulted," said a student who approached the protesters. "I think that sexual assault is violence, not someone being quiet. I think that words can't be violence and a lack of them can't be violence either."

The protesters plan to continue their effort through Friday.

University of Memphis President David Rudd announced a 2-hour conversation will be planned in the next two weeks. During that time, they will discuss sexual harassment and sexual assault.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.