Fire danger still high in California

The State of California has been dealing with devastating wild fires. Over the past few days, more than 190,000 acres have been scorched and an estimated 3,500 homes and businesses have been destroyed. In addition to the loss of lands and buildings, 25 lives have been lost due to the rapidly changing forecast of the raging wildfires.

As of Thursday morning, more than 20 fires continue to burn across California according to Cal Fire, the state’s fire organization. As 8,000 firefighters brace for changing winds, red flag warnings were placed in effect across the state again.

With more fires possible, the State of California requested hundreds of additional fire engines and firefighters from other states, not only to relieve crews at the front lines, but to prepare for the possibility of new fires.

The weather is playing a big factor in the development of the wildfires. The region has been dry and vegetation has been ripe. The region has also experienced low humidity due to northly winds. Winds blow between 15 to 25 mph with gust coming down the mountains between 40 and 50 MPH. All of those things help the fires spread rapidly.

The Santa Ana fire season in California usually ramps up in October and continues through winter and into early spring. Fire officials hope for subsiding winds, cooler temperatures, and higher humidity to help them get a handle on the devastating situation.

