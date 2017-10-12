Man killed in Coleman Ave. shooting - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man killed in Coleman Ave. shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

A man has died after a shooting Thursday night, Memphis police confirmed. 

The shooting happened in the 3200 block of Coleman Avenue, off Summer Avenue.

Police said one man was shot and pronounced dead on the scene. 

No suspect information is available. 

This is an ongoing story; stay tuned for more details. 

