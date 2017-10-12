Southaven teen dies from crash in stolen car - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
SOUTHAVEN, MS (WMC) -

A teenager is dead after a crash involving a stolen car in Southaven.

The wreck happened Thursday morning along Old Airways in Southaven.

Police say several juveniles were in two stolen cars when one crashed.

Two juveniles in that vehicle were rushed to the hospital, where one later died.

