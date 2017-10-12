Father continues search for justice in son’s death

October 31 marks a painful anniversary for a Memphis family, three years after their son died in a shooting.

They said they’re worried police aren't making much progress on finding their son’s killer.

Samuel Johnson would've been 24 years old, but his life was taken by gunfire on Halloween 2014.

“I cry because I'm hurting,” said his father Reginald Johnson. “I’m a hurting father and it's painful to lose your children.”

For Reginald, the tears may never go away.

“I think about Samuel every day,” Reginald said.

He said he used to speak with detectives regularly, hoping for clues in his son's murder. But now…

“When I call, the person that's handling my case is never in so I've gotten to the point now where I'm just like letting it go,” Reginald said.

Over the past three years, Reginald and his family have held vigils and put up billboards, hoping someone will come forward and say something.

Video shows Samuel staggering from his home minutes before he died. Police said this car may be connected to his murder.

“They tell me they know who did it,” Reginald said. “But if they know who did it, say it on record.”

He's said time and time again over the years he hopes no family has to go through this.

“This has been the worst part of my life,” Reginald said. “It hurt so much man to the point where I wanted to take my own life.”

But, he and his family are still here grieving, yet praying closure will come soon.

“I want my son's homicide solved,” Reginald said.

Memphis police said they are still working this case.

Reginald is now helping raise Samuel's 3-year-old son, and his grandson is a reminder of Samuel.

RELATED: Man wants to be taken off MPD 'hazard list' after son's death, 'unfair' arrest

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.