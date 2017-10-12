Heroic deeds recognized at Memphis Firefighter Awards

Clapping, handshakes, and hugs greeted the men and women who were honored in the 2017 Memphis Firefighter Awards.

Jason Stewart will never forget the moment he arrived on scene to a huge house fire on Wellsville Road back in January.

“I was met by two females who said their uncle was still inside,” Stewart said.

Stewart and his fellow firefighters ran through the flames to find the man trapped inside.

“I could see him, see the bottom of his feet inside the house, down a hallway, and so we quickly grabbed him and pulled him out of the house,” Stewart said.

The man survived with second and third-degree burns. For their heroics, Stewart and his crew were thanked with a lifesaving medal.

But perhaps that loudest ovation of the night wasn't for a firefighter.

It was for 11-year-old Jarvis Isom, who woke up last October to flames and smoke everywhere.

“I didn't know what was going to happen,” Jarvis said. “The fire was going everywhere, it was going very fast!”

Jarvis didn't panic. He woke up his parents and all six of his siblings and made them get out of the home. He even carried some out himself.

“I had my two little baby brothers in my hands just running out the door but my mom was waking up everybody else,” Jarvis said.

Now, Jarvis said he wants to grow up to be a firefighter himself.

That's just a taste of the stories told at the award ceremony, celebrating everyday heroes.

“I couldn't be more proud,” Steward said.

“I was just smiling all through it,” Jarvis said.

No award can properly say thank you for the heroics they showed.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.