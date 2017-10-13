Fans get first look at new-look Tigers at Memphis Madness

It's been three years since Memphis Madness was the thing to do for Tigers basketball fans.

Glitzy showcases featuring Grammy Award-winning rappers, as well as the U of M Hoop Squads, used to pack FedExForum. But, less than stellar records combined with no NCAA Tournament appearances shelved the event, until now.

The Tigers brought the madness back to the Forum by introducing a U of M Men's team with eight newcomers in head coach Tubby Smith's second season at the helm.

While the entertainment might not have a national name, rapper I Heart Memphis and songstress Gabrielle Nicole did their best to put on a show for the curious.

While this version of Memphis Madness may not have packed the house, a good number of folks, more than 5,100, plunked down the $5 cover to see just what this Tiger team is about.

"Just gets us fired up even more, you know, to come out and play every night, and even just to wake up and know that, all the fans in Memphis rooting for us," guard Jeremiah Martin said.

"It was good...I mean it was a great atmosphere," forward Kyvon Davenport said. "I felt like a lot of people came out and supported us and I felt like we gave them a show."

The Tiger men play an exhibition game against LeMoyne-Owen November 2 at FedExForum.

The U of M women host CBU in a preseason tilt November 2 at the Fieldhouse on campus.

