LIVE: Strickland talks to THC on Confederate statue removal

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and others are in Athens, Tennessee, for a meeting on Memphis' Confederate statues.

Strickland, as well as local activists, will have a chance to speak before the Tennessee Historical Commission, who has a final say on the statues' future.

Despite the city's request, THC will not vote on the city's waiver to remove the Nathan Bedford Forrest statue from Health Sciences Park.

Strickland has openly spoke out against the statues, but said he wants to take them down legally.

Earlier this week, he expressed that he believes much of Memphis feels the same way.

"There is a middle ground of people, most of the community is supportive of our plan," he said.

It is unclear if any decision will be made on the waiver by THC. At this point, the waiver only includes the Nathan Bedford Forrest statue. The Jefferson Davis statue has not been voted on by city council yet.

