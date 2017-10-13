Memphis rapper Young Dolph released from hospital after shooting

Memphis rapper Young Dolph was released from the hospital weeks after being shot.

The rapper posted a video of his release on Instagram, and wrote a tribute to several dead rappers.

"Shout out to 'Pac, shout out to Eazy-E, shout out to Biggie. I know they ain't think it was over with!" Dolph wrote.

Dolph also teased the release of his upcoming album.

Dolph was shot outside a Hollywood Hotel in the middle of the day after an argument with a group of men, according to police.

A man was released in connection to the shooting, but was released after it was deemed more evidence was needed.

Investigators are looking for two other men they believe were involved in the shooting.

