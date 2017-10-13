Memphis rapper Young Dolph released from hospital after shooting

We will have a brief stint in the upper 80s before a cold front brings cooler air and showers to the Mid-South this weekend.More >>
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and others are in Athens, Tennessee, for a meeting on Memphis' Confederate statues.
It's been three years since Memphis Madness was the thing to do for Tigers basketball fans.
Another crucial day of testimony is set to take place in the murder trial of Quinton Tellis.
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews said he would be done playing football when asked on Twitter if he would accept a fine or penalty if the NFL instituted a new rule for the national anthem, then later deleted the tweet.
President Donald Trump plans to halt payments to insurers under the Obama-era health care law he has been trying to unravel for months.
A gunman killed a New Orleans police officer overnight on Friday morning in eastern New Orleans.
The wife and husband who were held hostage for five years in Afghanistan are being described as adventure-seekers who wanted to see areas of the world infrequently traveled by Westerners.
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.
Two people are dead and several more were injured during an attempted escape at Pasquotank County Correctional Institution in Elizabeth City.
Once the mother realized her son was unresponsive she took him to St Vincent's Medical Center where it took 3 doses of Narcan to bring him back to life.
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.
That's the message the Western Line School District has sent to the O'Bannon High School football team after four players took a knee during the national anthem prior to a game against Coahoma County.
Critics say the White House approach would raise costs for the sick, while the lower-premium coverage provided to healthy people would come with significant gaps.
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.
