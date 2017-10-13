Alibi discussion on tap Friday as Tellis trial continues

Another crucial day of testimony is set to take place in the murder trial of Quinton Tellis.

Tellis is accused of killing Jessica Chambers, a 19-year-old who was found burned alive in Panola County in 2014.

Friday, prosecutors are expected to call alibi witnesses for Tellis who prosecutors said will not back up his story.

This comes after an FBI agent testified that Quinton Tellis erased all of his text messages from Chambers on his phone. The agent never asked why.

A DNA expert also testified that Tellis' DNA was found on Chambers' keys, which were thrown in a ditch near the crime scene.

The alibi discussion comes after gruesome testimony and photos of Jessica Chambers' injuries on Thursday.

Her injuries were so bad, the staff at Regional Medical Center knew she would not survive.

Court will resume Friday morning at 9. Check back here to watch live.

