44 pounds of cocaine found during I-40 traffic stop

The drugs seized during the traffic stop. (Source: Shelby County District Attorney's Office)

Three people are behind bars after officers found 44 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in Fayette County, Tennessee.

Investigators said they found the cocaine in plastic bags in the backseat of the truck. The 44 pounds of cocaine had a street value of around $400,000.

The traffic stop happened September 25 around 10:15 a.m. on Interstate 40. The three people in the car said they were traveling from Houston, Texas, to Cleveland, Tennessee.

Tellerick Simon, 33, Melvin Bullock, 29, and Kayla Palmer, 32, all face drug charges. They're in jail on $2 million bonds.

