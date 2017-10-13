5 Great Things: S. Main Street Style, Bullying Prevention Month, Grizzlies Retire #9

An application filed by the state of Tennessee would allow millions of gallons of waste water to be dumped into the Mississippi River in Tipton County.More >>
An application filed by the state of Tennessee would allow millions of gallons of waste water to be dumped into the Mississippi River in Tipton County.More >>
The man accused of murdering two nuns in Mississippi has pleaded not guilty.More >>
The man accused of murdering two nuns in Mississippi has pleaded not guilty.More >>
A Millington man pleaded guilty Friday in Covington to killing a father and daughter in Drummonds.More >>
A Millington man pleaded guilty Friday in Covington to killing a father and daughter in Drummonds.More >>
A man is in custody after going on a crime spree throughout Memphis on Friday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A man is in custody after going on a crime spree throughout Memphis on Friday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
The Shelby, NC Police Department is warning the public against ATM and gas pump skimmers. Officer said skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from bank cards.More >>
The Shelby, NC Police Department is warning the public against ATM and gas pump skimmers. Officer said skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from bank cards.More >>
A gunman killed a New Orleans police office overnight on Friday morning in eastern New Orleans.More >>
A gunman killed a New Orleans police office overnight on Friday morning in eastern New Orleans.More >>
Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.More >>
Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.More >>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.More >>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.More >>
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.More >>
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.More >>
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office arrested a group of Airmen from Shaw Air Force Base on charges that they spray-painted Satanic graffiti on a rural church.More >>
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office arrested a group of Airmen from Shaw Air Force Base on charges that they spray-painted Satanic graffiti on a rural church.More >>
Our investigation uncovered wrongdoing by a local business owner prompting a state investigation.More >>
Our investigation uncovered wrongdoing by a local business owner prompting a state investigation.More >>