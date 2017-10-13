5 Great Things: S. Main Street Style, Bullying Prevention Month, - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

5 Great Things: S. Main Street Style, Bullying Prevention Month, Grizzlies Retire #9

Sgt. Garrett (second from left) and Deputy Hutchens (second from right) (Source: submitted) Sgt. Garrett (second from left) and Deputy Hutchens (second from right) (Source: submitted)
Memphis is home to great professional basketball and an amazing Main Street that's getting national attention, all of which are part of the 5 Great Things that happened in the Mid-South this week.


South Main named one of most stylish streets in America

South Main Street in Memphis was named one of the "Most Stylish Streets in America" by Thrillist.com. The most Instagrammable place on South Main? They say that's the mural in front of the old Russell Hardware. And the best spot to eat? Bedrock Eats.


Mississippi leaders work together to stop bullying

Mississippi leaders are tackling bullying head-on by proclaiming the month of October as "Bullying Prevention Month." Law enforcement officers and mayors from across Mississippi met in Southaven to pledge their support to stop bullying. Their support will help organizations like Family Resource Center reach students with the same message.


DeSoto County deputy awarded Medal of Valor

DeSoto County Sheriff's Deputy Sergeant Hunter Garrett was awarded the Medal of Valor. Garrett was shot in the foot while attempting to arrest a robbery suspect earlier this year. He, and another officer who was injured in the arrest, also received the Purple Heart Award for heroism during the arrest.


Memphis Firefighter Awards honor 11-year-old who carried brothers from burning building

The loudest ovation at the 2017 Memphis Firefighter Awards was not for a firefighter, but for 11-year-old Jarvis Isom, who woke up last October to flames and smoke in his home. Jarvis didn't panic. He woke up his parents and all six of his siblings and made them get out of the home. He even carried his two baby brothers out by himself.


Grizzlies to retire Tony Allen's jersey

Memphis Grizzlies announced Tony Allen's jersey will be hung in the ring of immortality at FedEx Forum. The "Grindfather's" #9 jersey will hang in the rafters of FedEx Forum alongside that of another legendary former Grizzly, Zach Randolph. That means no Grizzlies will ever wear the number 9 or 50, again.

