Sip and shop for a good cause

Wine and Art will mix and mingle on the Grove this weekend. Wine connoisseurs from across the Mid-South will have the opportunity to sip and shop during Wine and Spirits.

The afternoon will be filled with sample wines from local wineries and distributors, complimentary hor d'oeuvres , the melodic tunes of Jazz music. Patrons will also be able to see artists create works-of-art before their eyes.

Wine and Spirits is benefiting Memphis Gun Down. The anti-crime program aimed at getting rid of gun violence in our communities.

Spend part of your Saturday sipping, shopping, and helping the Memphis community rid itself of gun violence. Admission is only $5.

Stop by the Oak Court Mall, 4465 Poplar Avenue, tomorrow from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

