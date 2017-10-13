Walk, picnic, petting zoo raises money for Down syndrome awareness

It's time to step up for Down syndrome.

For the 20th year, people will gather in Memphis to raise money and awareness for those living with Down syndrome.

A 1-mile walk will also include family picnics, petting zoos, and other team activities.

The event is set for Sunday at 11 a.m. at Christian Brothers University. Click here to learn more about the event.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.