MemFix revitalizes Madison Heights

MemFix took over the Madison Heights neighborhood to promote rebirth in the area.

The organization re-invigorated the block on Madison Avenue on Friday.

The event featured pop-up shops, vendors, entertainment, public art, and more.

It's an effort from MemFix to show the potential of the Madison Heights area and hopefully encourage the city to work to re-invigorate the area permanently.

