MemFix revitalizes Madison Heights

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MemFix revitalization efforts in Madison Heights. (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

MemFix took over the Madison Heights neighborhood to promote rebirth in the area.

The organization re-invigorated the block on Madison Avenue on Friday. 

The event featured pop-up shops, vendors, entertainment, public art, and more.

It's an effort from MemFix to show the potential of the Madison Heights area and hopefully encourage the city to work to re-invigorate the area permanently.

WMC Action News 5's Jessica Holley was at the event. She'll have a full report at 6 p.m. on what the event featured and how the organizers think it could become a permanent improvement to the area.

