Crime spree suspect identified following carjacking, multiple robberies

Crash and arrest scene where the suspect was apprehended. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

A man is in custody after going on a crime spree throughout Memphis on Friday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police spent much of the day tracking down this robbery suspect, even using the help of a helicopter to catch the man.

Investigators said he started his crime spree around 4 a.m. on Getwell Road. There he carjacked someone and made off with their black Chevrolet Suburban.

From there, he went through town robbing people at will. It's unclear at this time how many robberies he committed or attempted to commit during his crime spree.

However, officers caught up with him when he crashed the Suburban near East Parkway and Young Avenue. He started running, but officers caught up with him quickly.

Police identified the man as 35-year-old Ray Burns. A mugshot for Burns was not immediately available.

"I was walking my dog and I had heard it going around and then it got low and sort of circled me a few times," said Cooper-Young resident Grant Beasley about the helicopter.

Beasley said he witnessed the police search and several robberies in his neighborhood.

"Across the street, our neighbors have had a couple carjackings," Beasley said.

Jerry Lovelace is also a Cooper-Young resident and said he's fallen victim to a robbery as well.

"I was in my house around 12, came outside the dog was barking and my car was gone," Lovelace said.

Lovelace said it has gotten so bad that he's hoping to move soon.

Beasley said despite the crime, he's grateful for community support.

"I feel like there's a pretty good neighborhood watch," Beasley said.

