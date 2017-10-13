Crime spree suspect in custody following carjacking, multiple robberies

Crash and arrest scene where the suspect was apprehended. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

A man is in custody after going on a crime spree throughout Memphis on Friday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

Investigators said the man started his crime spree around 4 a.m. on Getwell Road. There he carjacked someone and made off with their black Chevrolet Suburban.

The suspect then went through town robbing people at will. It's unclear at this time how many robberies the suspect committed or attempted to commit during his crime spree.

However, officers caught up with the suspect when he crashed the Suburban near East Parkway and Young Avenue.

He is now in custody.

