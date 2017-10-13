Millington man pleads to four murders in two counties

A Millington man pleaded guilty Friday in Covington to killing a father and daughter in Drummonds.

Michael Cullum, 47, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the first-degree murders of Robert Bailey, 66, and his 41-year-old daughter Tammie Bailey.

Both were found shot to death on July 28, 2016, in their home on Glenn Springs Road.

Another man pleaded guilty to lesser charges in August.

On Wednesday, Oct. 11, Cullum was in Criminal Court in Memphis where he also pleaded guilty to the first-degree murders of Rhonda Bishop Dukes, 49, and Brenda Dukes, 47. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The two women were found shot in the head on June 6, 2016, in the home they shared in the 9400 block of Matthews Road in Millington.

Cullum entered Alford pleas in Shelby County, in which a defendant does not admit guilt, but agrees that there is sufficient evidence for a conviction in trial. An Alford plea has the same legal effect as a guilty plea.

The Shelby County case was handled by Assistant District Attorney Karen Cook. The Tipton County case was handled by Assistant District Attorney Jason Poyner.

