Man pleads not guilty after admitting to killing 2 nuns

The man accused of murdering two nuns in Mississippi pleaded not guilty to the crimes.

Rodney Earl Sanders is charged with two counts of capital murder in the deaths of Sisters Paula Merrill and Margaret Held.

Sanders previously told investigators he killed the women, who worked as nurse practitioners in Lexington, Mississippi.

A trial date has been set for February 12, 2018.

