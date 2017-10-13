State Senator working to ban bump stocks in Tennessee

A Memphis lawmaker is pushing for gun accessory limits after the Las Vegas Deadly Shooting.

As thousands prepare to pour into the Agricenter this weekend for a gun and knife show, state Senator Lee Harris has a strong opinion about bump stocks, a gun accessory.

Harris said there is no room for bump stocks in the state of Tennessee. He said the devices are simply "killing machines."

"There's no reason that anybody should want to have to fire 90 bullets in 10 seconds,” Harris said. “That's to cause mayhem; that's to cause mass violence."

Bump stocks allow a shooter to make a semiautomatic weapon mimic a fully automatic weapon. The man who opened fire on a music festival in Las Vegas in October used a bump stock to help him fire more shots.

Harris drafted legislation to ban bump stocks in the state of Tennessee and said he thinks it’s the safest option.

"When you think about a state like Tennessee, we have music festivals all across the state from Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tennessee, to the Beale Street Music Festival that’s right here in Memphis and there are hundreds of thousands of people who attend these music festivals,” Harris said.

As organizers prepare for the gun show, they assured visitors that this weekend will be about safety first.

"We're constantly trying to work on security on our campus with a great plan, not only in reference to this weekend but every weekend," said Agricenter CEO John Butler.

They even created a new policy for the RK Gunshow in Memphis this year.

"What we're doing this weekend is enforcing a new policy, which is all firearm sales will have to go through a background check," said Randy Kehrli with RK Shows.

Organizers weren’t able to say if there would be bump stocks at the gun show.

Harris will continue drafting legislation and said there is currently no opposition.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.