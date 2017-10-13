Group protests Confederate statues with die-in

One Memphis group is protesting the delayed removal of Confederate statues in the city.More >>
MemFix took over the Madison Heights neighborhood to promote rebirth in the area.More >>
The fourth day in the murder trial of Quinton Tellis was dominated by video of Tellis being interrogated.More >>
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and other Memphians failed to convince Tennessee Historical Commission to allow the city to remove its Confederate monuments.More >>
A Memphis lawmaker pushing for gun accessory limits after the Las Vegas Deadly Shooting.More >>
The fourth day in the murder trial of Quinton Tellis was dominated by video of Tellis being interrogated.More >>
The Shelby, NC Police Department is warning the public against ATM and gas pump skimmers. Officer said skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from bank cards.More >>
When the college student realized traffic was too much, she hopped on her bike - with her dog - and fled the fast-moving wildfire.More >>
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office arrested a group of Airmen from Shaw Air Force Base on charges that they spray-painted Satanic graffiti on a rural church.More >>
Denham Springs police officials say Jessica Cowart of Denham Springs is who triggered the wreck Wednesday night on I-12 that has now left a 5-month old baby dead.More >>
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.More >>
