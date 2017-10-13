Group protests Confederate statues with die-in

One Memphis group is protesting the delayed removal of Confederate statues in the city.

Friday, members of TakeEmDown901 gathered for a “die-in” outside FedExForum. The die-in was a response to Tennessee Historical Commission denying the city's request to remove the statues.

Protesters gathered in the plaza around 5:30 p.m. In unison, they all lay down outside the building as crowds started to arrive for the Memphis Grizzlies game.

Memphis Police Department said it is aware of the protest and will monitor the situation.

We have a crew at the protest and will have more details tonight on the News at 10 p.m.

