Friday Football Fever: Week 9

Friday Football Fever continues in Week 9!
Here are some of the best games from across the Mid-South this week:
Here are your scores from across the Mid-South:
|TEAM 1
|SCORE
|TEAM 2
|SCORE
|Covington High
|South Gibson
|Lake Cormorant
|Saltillo
|Marion High
|Mountain Home
|West Memphis Christian
|Oak Hill Academy
|BTW
|Middle College
|Macon Road Baptist
|Lancaster Christian
|Olive Branch High
|West Point
|MUS
|Briarcrest
|St.Benedict
|CBHS
|Hernando High
|Desoto Central
|Craigmont High
|FACS
|Tipton-Rosemark
|Fayette Academy
|Giles County
|Fayette-Ware High
|Oxford High
|Horn Lake High
|West Memphis
|Jonesborough High
|Northpoint
|Lausanne
|Center Hill
|Lewisburg
|Columbus High
|Southaven High
|Collierville High
|St. George's
|KIPP
|Westwood High
Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.
A man is in custody after going on a crime spree throughout Memphis on Friday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A man is in custody after going on a crime spree throughout Memphis on Friday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
The very first competitive running event on the Big River Crossing happens Saturday, October 21 at a half marathon and 5K named for the longest pedestrian bridge across the Mississippi River.More >>
The very first competitive running event on the Big River Crossing happens Saturday, October 21 at a half marathon and 5K named for the longest pedestrian bridge across the Mississippi River.More >>
For 20 years, John Douglas loved the thrill of views from many stories up. But it's a view from high above that almost killed him.More >>
For 20 years, John Douglas loved the thrill of views from many stories up. But it's a view from high above that almost killed him.More >>
It's time to step up for Down syndrome.More >>
It's time to step up for Down syndrome.More >>
One Memphis group is protesting the delayed removal of Confederate statues in the city.More >>
One Memphis group is protesting the delayed removal of Confederate statues in the city.More >>
The Shelby, NC Police Department is warning the public against ATM and gas pump skimmers. Officer said skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from bank cards.More >>
The Shelby, NC Police Department is warning the public against ATM and gas pump skimmers. Officer said skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from bank cards.More >>
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
From a couple married 75 years to a young woman known for her helping heart, the California wildfires have claimed more than 30 victims so far.More >>
From a couple married 75 years to a young woman known for her helping heart, the California wildfires have claimed more than 30 victims so far.More >>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.More >>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.More >>
The fourth day in the murder trial of Quinton Tellis was dominated by video of Tellis being interrogated.More >>
The fourth day in the murder trial of Quinton Tellis was dominated by video of Tellis being interrogated.More >>
When the college student realized traffic was too much, she hopped on her bike - with her dog - and fled the fast-moving wildfire.More >>
When the college student realized traffic was too much, she hopped on her bike - with her dog - and fled the fast-moving wildfire.More >>
Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.More >>
Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.More >>
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.More >>
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.More >>
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office arrested a group of Airmen from Shaw Air Force Base on charges that they spray-painted Satanic graffiti on a rural church.More >>
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office arrested a group of Airmen from Shaw Air Force Base on charges that they spray-painted Satanic graffiti on a rural church.More >>
Our investigation uncovered wrongdoing by a local business owner prompting a state investigation.More >>
Our investigation uncovered wrongdoing by a local business owner prompting a state investigation.More >>