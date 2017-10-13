Worker needs help after falling from UT Health Sciences Building

For 20 years, John Douglas loved the thrill of views from many stories up.

He rappelled for work all over the country. But it's a view from high above that almost killed him.

"You have a safety line and then you have a line that you actually work on," said Buddy Douglas, John's father. "You don't ever hear of breaking two at the same time."

That's exactly what apparently happened to John last Friday as he worked alone, removing vinyl from the UT Health Sciences building.

He unexpectedly fell from three stories up, crashing into a tree, breaking a tree limb and landing in a flower bed.

John narrowly missed landing on concrete, which would have meant sure death.

"We feel so blessed right now, we really do," Buddy said.

John is severely injured. He's still in the ICU at Regional One and is not yet fully conscious. Doctors aren't sure if the 50-year-old will ever walk again.

"Of course, he's on the respirator and everything you can imagine hooked to him right now," Buddy said.

Just a few years ago, John achieved his dream of owning a farm where he could own and ride horses.

"All he ever wanted to do was buy a little piece of land and put some horses on it," Buddy said.

Because John was self-employed, he doesn't have healthcare. His family and friends are worried John will lose his dream. They've started a GoFundMe to raise money to pay for his enormous medical bills.

"Anything anybody can do at all. I just can't tell you what it would mean to him and us," Buddy said.

With everything that's happened, John's parents feel blessed their son is alive.

"We just want to get him home, get him out of the hospital and whatever he's able to do, we're going to help him do," Buddy said.

To donate to the GoFundMe for John, click here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.