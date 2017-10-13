MFD responds to tire shop fire on Lamar Ave.

The fourth day in the murder trial of Quinton Tellis was dominated by video of Tellis being interrogated.More >>
Memphis Fire Department crews are on the scene of a large fire at a tire shop in the 1700 block of Lamar Avenue.More >>
The very first competitive running event on the Big River Crossing happens Saturday, October 21 at a half marathon and 5K named for the longest pedestrian bridge across the Mississippi River.More >>
A man is in custody after going on a crime spree throughout Memphis on Friday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
One Memphis group is protesting the delayed removal of Confederate statues in the city.More >>
From a couple married 75 years to a young woman known for her helping heart, the California wildfires have claimed more than 30 victims so far.More >>
The Shelby, NC Police Department is warning the public against ATM and gas pump skimmers. Officer said skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from bank cards.More >>
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
An arrest warrant has been issued for a man allegedly involved in the October death of a 12-month-old toddler in Conneaut.More >>
Once the mother realized her son was unresponsive she took him to St Vincent's Medical Center where it took 3 doses of Narcan to bring him back to life.More >>
Denham Springs police officials say Jessica Cowart of Denham Springs is who triggered the wreck Wednesday night on I-12 that has now left a 5-month old baby dead.More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>
