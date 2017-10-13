MFD responds to tire shop fire on Lamar Ave.

Memphis Fire Department crews are on the scene of a large fire at a tire shop in the 1700 block of Lamar Avenue, just south of University of Memphis.

It is unknown what caused the fire at this time.

Details are still limited at this time. Stay tuned for more updates.

The fire was so massive it even showed up on the WMC meteorologists' First Alert Doppler 5 and on our tower cams.

