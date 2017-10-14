Grizz blast Pelicans in final preseason game

Memphis Grizzlies played one last preseason game Friday night at FedExForum.

The Grizz welcomed former Grizzlies star Tony Allen. The fans in attendance gave TA a prolonged standing ovation, a day after the organization announced it would retire TA's number.

Allen created the Grizzlies 'Grit and Grind' mantra in his 7 years in a Memphis uniform.

Besides the off-the-court love, the Grizzlies had no love for the Pelicans on the court. Marc Gasol dropped 19 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and dished out 8 assists in just 22 minutes. Mike Conley scored 15 in just 2 quarters of action.

Plus, rookie Dillon Brooks lit it up from long range. He was 5 for 5 from 3 point land.

When the buzzard sounded, the Grizzlies pounded the Pelicans, 142 to 101.

The Grizzlies now get set for their regular season opener, that's also against the Pelicans at FedExForum October 18th.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.