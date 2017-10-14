Dying declaration in Jessica Chambers case returns to center stage

Live video from WMC Action News 5 is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WMC Action News 5 is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Prosecutors could rest their case as early as Saturday in the trial of Quinton Tellis.

Tellis is accused of burning Jessica Chambers alive on December 6, 2014.

During the fourth day of the trial, prosecutors worked to poke holes in Tellis' alibi. They had the jury watch hours of interrogation footage.

The footage showed Tellis change his story about what happened the night Chambers died.

Trial resumed at 9 a.m. with Tellis' defense team cross examining MBI Agent Tim Douglas, who interrogated Tellis in Louisiana.

Douglas testified that he spoke with firefighters soon after Chambers' death. He agreed with previous testimony that first responders said Chambers said someone named "Eric" or "Derrick" killed her.

Douglas said he and other investigators take dying declarations, like the one Chambers gave, very seriously. He said dying declarations are always taken very seriously by investigators during homicide cases.

However, due to Chambers' physical state--and because the first responders said Chambers' speech was difficult to understand--investigators expanded the search to suspects not named Eric or Derrick.

"Yes, she made a declaration. Yes, in my non-medical opinion, she was in a state of shock...so while that dying declaration was important, we chose not to limit ourselves because of the state she was in when she made it," Douglas said.

Tellis' defense team then asked Douglas if in his decades of homicide investigations had he ever known someone to give a dying declaration that falsely implicated someone?

"I don't believe I have," Douglas said.

Douglas then answered questions about all the Erics and Derricks he investigated. The defense team questioned Douglas on how he and other investigators ruled out those men, and the steps they went through during the investigation.

Douglas said in most cases the Erics and Derricks he investigated did not have any connection with Chambers.

The defense team then brought out a list of contacts in Jessica Chambers' phone. Her contact list contained several Erics and Derricks. Douglas explained that each one of them was questioned and eliminated as a suspect. The defense team asked if any of them were given DNA tests; Douglas said they were not because they were cleared as suspects.

