Dying declaration in Jessica Chambers case returns to center stage

Live video from WMC Action News 5 is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WMC Action News 5 is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Prosecutors could rest their case as early as Saturday in the trial of Quinton Tellis.More >>
Prosecutors could rest their case as early as Saturday in the trial of Quinton Tellis.More >>
The second annual Memphis Food and Wine Festival gets underway Saturday night.More >>
The second annual Memphis Food and Wine Festival gets underway Saturday night.More >>
Memphis Grizzlies played one last preseason game Friday night at FedExForum.More >>
Memphis Grizzlies played one last preseason game Friday night at FedExForum.More >>
A fire burned so bright Friday night it registered on First Alert Doppler 5.More >>
A fire burned so bright Friday night it registered on First Alert Doppler 5.More >>
One Memphis group pretended to die in order to protest the delayed removal of Confederate statues in the city.More >>
One Memphis group pretended to die in order to protest the delayed removal of Confederate statues in the city.More >>
From a couple married 75 years to a young woman known for her helping heart, the California wildfires have claimed more than 30 victims so far.More >>
From a couple married 75 years to a young woman known for her helping heart, the California wildfires have claimed more than 30 victims so far.More >>
President Donald Trump took a major step this week toward fulfilling a campaign promise to gut the Affordable Care Act, but states he won are likely to be affected the most.More >>
President Donald Trump took a major step this week toward fulfilling a campaign promise to gut the Affordable Care Act, but states he won are likely to be affected the most.More >>
An American woman and her Canadian husband are free five years after they were seized by a terrorist network in the mountains of Afghanistan.More >>
An American woman and her Canadian husband are free five years after they were seized by a terrorist network in the mountains of Afghanistan.More >>
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
The Shelby, NC Police Department is warning the public against ATM and gas pump skimmers. Officer said skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from bank cards.More >>
The Shelby, NC Police Department is warning the public against ATM and gas pump skimmers. Officer said skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from bank cards.More >>