Second annual Memphis Food and Wine Festival features top chefs

The second annual Memphis Food and Wine Festival gets underway Saturday night.

The festival will take place at Memphis Botanic Garden from 6-10 p.m.

The festival features Chef Guy Savoy, a world-renown chef, along with dozens of top local and regional chefs.

Guests will get to sample dishes from 33 chefs from around the country, serving dishes alongside some of the best wines in the world!

Proceeds from the event will benefit FedExFamilyHouse, which offers housing for out-of-town families with sick children being treated at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.

Individual tickets are $200. Tickets are sold through TicketMaster or at the Memphis Botanic Garden box office.

